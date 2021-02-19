Ruby Lee Moore reached her heavenly home at 91 years of age on Wednesday, February 17th surrounded by her loved ones. A visitation with family and friends is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 22, 2021 at the La Vernia Christian Teaching Center. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23 at La Vernia Christian Teaching Center. The online guestbook can be signed at www.FinchFuneralChapels.com .