Graveside services for Alvin Julius "Al" Briesemeister Jr., age 93, of Enid, are at 2:00 pm, Friday, July 24, 2020 in the Mausoleum in Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Peter Olson and Rev. Dr. Dan Thimell will officiate. The United States Army will provide military honors.
Al was born August 20, 1926 in Ottine, Texas to Alvin Julius Briesemeister, Sr., and Lillian Louis (Raube), and passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Enid.
Al served his country in the United States Army during World War II where he earned the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Ribbon with a Bronze Star. He was honorably discharged having earned the rank of Master Sergeant in March of 1946. He married Martha Jane Weigang on June 8, 1948 in Seguin, Texas, whom he first met in Sunday School at Emmanuel Lutheran Church at age 3.
They went to school together, were confirmed in church together, and graduated together in the class of 19 43 from Seguin High School. Al and Martha Jane were also both graduates of Texas Lutheran College in Seguin, Texas. They were blessed to know each other for 90 years and were married for 72 of them.
They had one son, Thomas, who preceded his father in death on August 23, 2014. Al was a customer engineer for IBM, where he was employed for 39 years before his retirement. He and Martha Jane were members of Faith Lutheran Church of Enid.
Al is preceded in death by his parents, Al and Lillian Briesemeister; son, Thomas, brother, Henry “Hayden” Briesemeister; and a sister, Lois Fisher. He is survived by his wife Martha, of Enid; and brother, Charles Briesemeister, of Wichita Falls, Texas.
Memorial contributions in Al's name may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, The Commons, or a charity of choice
