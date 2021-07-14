Dominga Berlanga Garcia, age 101, passed away on Thursday, July 8th, 2021.
A Rosary will be recited on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 7:00 pm at Miller Family Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, July 14th, 2021 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1311 Avenue K Snyder, Texas 79549 with Msgr. Arsenio Redulla officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Miller Family Funeral Home at Jayton Cemetery, Jayton, Texas.
Mrs. Garcia was born on February 1st, 1920 in Devine, Texas to Anselmo and Concepcion (Ortiz) Berlanga. She married Pedro Hasbrooks Garcia in 1935 in Seguin, Texas. He preceded her in death. She loved her family, flowers and crocheting.
She is survived by 4 Sons, Abundio Garcia and wife Juanita of Seguin, TX, Celestino Garcia of Colorado Springs, CO, Leon Garcia and wife Evangeline of Seguin, TX and Martin Garcia and wife Mary of Abilene, TX; 3 Daughters, Mary G. Garcia and husband Guillermo of Seguin, TX, Monica Martinez and husband Anselmo of Jayton, TX and Angelita Guerrero and husband Jose of Austin, TX; numerous Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great- Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her Parents; Husband, Pedro Hasbrooks Garcia; Son, Francisco Garcia; Daughter-in-law, Lydia Garcia; Daughter, Anacleta Garcia; Grandson, Ronnie Garcia; Granddaughter, Cindy Conway and her husband Douglas; Great-Grandson, David Garcia and Grandson, Phillip Garcia.
