Dr. Robert William "Bob" Pape, age 92 of Seguin, passed away on March 7, 2020. A memorial service is being planned for later this year. You may visit www.treshewell.com.
Seguin Magazine
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- County dubs itself Second Amendment safe-haven
- DPS: Fatal wreck happened week ago
- Zwicke elected to serve another term as Guadalupe County sheriff
- Group stuffs bras for Guadalupe Regional Medical Foundation
- Old retains seat as district judge
- 1 killed, another injured in crash
- Raids land 12 in jail on federal drug charges
- Reyes elected to Constable Pct. 2 position
- Delicia Martinez Castanon
- Steele teacher accused of inappropriate contact with student
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.