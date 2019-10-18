Beth Lynn Woodward 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Beth Lynn Woodward, age 69 of Seguin, passed away on October 16, 2019. You may visit www.treshewell.com. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Seguin Magazine Today's e-Edition Seguin Gazette … Most Popular Articles Images Collections ArticlesLocal couple announces plans to create a sand volleyball complex2 collection sites to reopen, 1 remains closedWoman finds strength in family, work during cancer battleJohn David ZunkerProsecutor seeking bid for 25th District Judge seatFastest highway bumps up toll ratesSeguin alums seek to create new tequilaFair draws in visitors, vendors from around the areaA new venue is set to open downtown for weddings, parties, moreNo-Shave contest gets hairy for local officers, deputies Images CollectionsGuadalupe County Fair & Rodeo 2019Pumpkin PatchClassic chicProst to OctoberfestBlessing of the AnimalsHouse on the movePOW/MIA Flag Raising