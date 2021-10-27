Douglass Lee Simmons was 92 years old when he died peacefully on October 18, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was born in Seguin, Texas on December 5, 1928 to Elsie and Douglass Simmons. He graduated from Seguin High School, Class of 1947. He earned a BBA and MBA from Texas A&M University and became a CPA. In 1951 he was called to active duty in the U.S. Army, where he served in Germany, and attained the rank of Captain.
He retired from Tenneco as Director of Corporate Systems and Computer Services in 1985 after 30 years of service. After his Tenneco retirement, he continued to work as Director of Finance for both the Houston Housing Authority and Interfaith Ministries of Greater Houston. Through the years, he served his community as President of the Tenneco Federal Credit Union, Board President of the Cerebral Palsy Treatment Center, Member of the Board of Brazos Presbyterian Homes, and Treasurer and Board member of Lord of the Streets. He was a Deacon and Elder at Central Presbyterian Church and served on various committees including the Finance Committee.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Jenilee Simmons, and their children: his daughter, Sheryl Curtin, and her husband, Bill, and Douglass’ granddaughter, Tita Curtin; and his son, Doug W. Simmons, and his wife, Alison, and Douglass’ grandson, Stone Simmons. He is also survived by his nieces, Sharon Zimmerman of Seaview, WA, and Sibyll Rex and her husband, John, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, and their families; and cousins, Irvin Hellmann and his wife, Debbie, and Evelyn Tschoepe and her husband, Edmond, of Seguin, Texas. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He will be remembered most for his contagious smile and his genuine kindness to others.
A memorial service celebrating Douglass’ life will be held at St. Philip Presbyterian Church, 4807 San Felipe, Houston, Texas 77056, on November 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. For those who cannot attend in person, the service will be live streamed on www.saintphilip.net. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Douglass’ memory to St. Philip Presbyterian Church Kids Against Hunger Program.
