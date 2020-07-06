Dorothy Irene Fowler Anderson a longtime Seguin resident, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at the age of 93. Dorothy was born on April 29, 1927, in Belmont, Texas to Amanda (Roecker) and Thomas Fowler. She married John W. Anderson of Seguin on November 26, 1944. They celebrated 68 years of marriage until his passing on December 5, 2012.
For many years, the Anderson’s owned and operated Anderson Pecans, a wholesale and retail business, buying from local orchards and selling fresh pecans to people all over the country. She also served on the city of Seguin’s, “Welcome Wagon” many years ago, taking people who were new to town a gift basket. She worked at Hexcel from 1954-1974, before retiring to help run the pecan business. Dorothy also served as the state representative for the Texas Pecan Grower’s Association. She was a member of Cross Church, Seguin.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John W. Anderson, her parents, her brother, Bill Fowler, and her daughter-in-law, Karen Anderson. Survivors include her five children: Buster Anderson, David Anderson and wife Ruth, and Tommy Anderson and wife Nancy, all of Seguin; Dianna Roy and husband, Drew of San Antonio and Mary Hall and husband, Robert, of Houston, and twelve grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. In addition, she is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private family graveside services will be held at San Geronimo Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Price and the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be, John David Anderson, Rob Anderson, Brent Anderson, Dean Roy, Derek Roy, Robert William Hall, Aaron Krause, David Cue, Mark Janota, Steve Holm, and Chase Walker.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. The address is 10223 McAllister Fwy #100, San Antonio, TX 78216 or online at alz.org or donations can also be made to Cross Church, 814 N. Bauer, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or the charity of your choice.
