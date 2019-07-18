James Emery, age 70 of Seguin, passed away on July 15, 2019.
A memorial service celebrating James’s life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the McQueeney VFW Post #9213 with Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating and military honors rendered by the United States Army. A reception will follow until 1:30 p.m.
James was born on August 21, 1948 in San Antonio, Texas to James and Annie (Wood) Emery.
Survivors include his loving wife Joyce Kent Emery; sister, Mary Ann Scholtz and husband Joe; brother, Denver Emery and wife Nelda; nephew that he knew as a son, Jason Guckian and wife Heather; step-children, Sherry Bellis and husband Scot, Sheila Trainer, Shelly Denbo and husband Lance and Rebecca Syring; numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Attn: Center for Information, P. O. Box 16447, Arlington VA, 22215-9805.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.