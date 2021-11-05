Frances T. Noble, age 100, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2021, at her home in Seguin, from advanced dementia.
Frances Opal Tompkins was born in New London, Missouri, October 16, 1921, to Channing Floyd and Mable Edith (Strother) Tompkins. She married her high school sweetheart, Jerry W. Noble, on June 7, 1942, and they had a long and fruitful marriage lasting 61 years until his death in 2003.
Frances and Jerry had five children and a very active lifestyle. Following Jerry’s career moves as an Air Force officer, Frances managed their households in New Braunfels, TX, Denver, CO, the Philippines, West Palm Beach, FL, France, Germany, Forestville, MD, Camp Springs, MD, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Tripoli, Libya, Vacaville, CA, and Belleville, IL, before retiring to Houston, Texas, then San Antonio, and finally Seguin.
Frances was an avid homemaker, golfer, loved country and western music and dancing. She and Jerry traveled to many senior’s golf tournaments where they both played golf and volunteered many hours as course workers. She also volunteered at the Silver Center in Seguin every Friday for many years. Her other interests included playing bridge and cooking.
Frances was pre-deceased by her husband, Jerry, youngest son, Jeffrey Wade Noble (2012), and by her oldest sister, Juanita Fern Waterman (2017). She is survived by son Michael Wesley Noble and wife Rosemary of Ellicott City, MD; daughters Judith Diane Davila and Peggy Jana Norman of Tomball, TX; daughter Martha Holly Dukler and her husband Malcolm of Galveston, TX; two grandsons, four granddaughters, 5 great-grandsons, 6 great-granddaughters, and another great-grandaughter on the way. She is also survived by her sister, Vera Jean Henry, of Sugar Land, TX, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. followed by funeral service at 2 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Alicia Tovar officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
The family is particularly appreciative of Kristina Aguirre-Avalos and family, and Elissena Aguirre-Hendry and family, who loved and helped care for Frances over the past 8 years. The family is also grateful for Alma Camacho of Golden Locks Salon who always gave Frances her perfect coiffure.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your charity of choice or to the Ladies Auxiliary, Geronimo VFW Post 8456, P. O. Box 11, Geronimo, Texas 78115.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.