On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Frances Grace “Grandma Fanny” Harkins, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 86.
Fanny came into the world on September 6th, 1933 in Corpus Christi, Texas to parents Grace and Ed Stock. When Fanny was 17, her family moved to Seguin and she was the proudest graduate of the class of 1952 at Seguin High School. In 1953, she met her match in Jack Harkins and the two were wed in 1954 in Seguin. They have three children: Debi, Nancy, and Jay.
Fanny embraced the Catholic community, and over the years participated in the St. Ann’s Circle, Catholic Daughters, worked as the church secretary, Grievance Committee, served as a Eucharistic Minister, as well as on the church council. She was also a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church where she served on the church council and as a Eucharistic Minister.
In the early 90’s, after many years of chasing her growing grandchildren and holding various clerical positions, Fanny decided to become a real estate agent. Fanny quickly realized she was born for this work and it became one of her passions. She was active in the Seguin Guadalupe County Board of Realtors and served on several of their boards. In fact, while in the hospital she boasted that she even “closed on a house last week”.
Fanny traveled the world with her sister, Sophie. She sent her family postcards from weeks long trips to the Middle East, Asia, South America, and Europe. You name it and she’s been there. She was always excited to share her favorite traveling tip — to donate her clothes along the way to make room for gifts in her suitcase. After every trip, her grandkids would gather around to see the amazing gifts she would bring back from her many adventures. When she wasn’t traveling on the weekends, you would most likely find her spending time with family and cheering for her beloved Aggie football team.
Fanny loved the City of Seguin and the city loved her back. She was proud to be from this community and would tell anyone that would listen. She took newcomers on tours that would last way too long — but she was so excited to share all the special things about Seguin that make this community a home. Her family would joke that she was determined to be in the Gazette everyday as the “Queen of Seguin” — either through her work at the Chamber of Commerce, as one of the first graduates of the Seguin Citizen Police Academy or other volunteering gigs. She prided herself on being everyone’s grandma and required hugs — not handshakes — from everyone she’d meet.
She was a Seguin Chamber of Commerce Ambassador for 30 years where she was presented the Ambassador of the Year award (a couple of times) as well as the Community Service Award. Fanny was also awarded the Zonta Woman of the Year award and the Seguin Gazette Newspaper award for Citizen of the Year. She chaired the Seguin La Posada’s event for several years. Most recently, while in the hospital, Fanny was presented the Seguin Chamber of Commerce “Emeritus Ambassador” award for excellence, dedication and service to our community.
During her final days, Fanny did what she did best. She made everyone around her laugh, feel her love, and find peace. Special thanks to the team at GRMC and Guadalupe Regional Hospice Services for all that they did to make her comfortable in her final days. Fanny was a woman who overcame many challenges and yet saw everyday as a blessing and an opportunity. Her determination and love for everyone came from her unwavering faith in God‘s promise of eternal life. She was “Grandma” to so many and we know that she is dancing with Jack in heaven to her favorite Charley Pride song, “Crystal Chandelier.”
Fanny is preceded in death by her husband Jack Harkins. She is survived by sister Sophie Stock Valenta, brother Sam Stock, daughter Debi Holz and husband Kyle, daughter Nancy Mercer and husband Doug and son Jay Harkins; grandchildren Bree Holz Gonzales and husband Roger, Ryan Holz and wife Sarah, Sondra Schriewer Lehmann and husband Keenan, Stefan Schriewer and wife Taylor, Dylan Harkins, Cade Mercer and Michaela Mercer and great grandchildren Raelyn Gonzales and Brenna Gonzales.
Pallbearers include Kyle Holz, Doug Mercer, Roger Gonzales, Keenan Lehmann, Stefan Schriewer, Ryan Holz, Dylan Harkins, Cade Mercer, David Mercer, Tim Dudley and D.L. Schraub. Honorary pallbearers: Charles Villeneuve, Billy Harkins, Stanley Naumann, Randy Wilson and JoAnn Richardson.
Memorials may be made to the St. James Catholic School, 510 S. Camp, Seguin, Texas, 78155, Seguin Citizens Police Academy Alumni, 350 N. Guadalupe St., Seguin, Texas, 78155, and the Seguin Public Library, 313 W. Nolte, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
Visitation will begin Monday, December 23rd, 2019 at 1:45 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church followed by the recitation of the holy rosary at 2:30pm followed by a funeral mass at 3pm and a private interment.
The Harkins family asks that you join us following mass to celebrate Fanny’s life and legacy at the Knights of Columbus Hall from 4-8pm. Please join us and raise a glass in celebration of Fanny and a life well lived, a family well loved and a community well cherished.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.