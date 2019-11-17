Mrs. Delia ( Guerrero ) Moreno, age 67 of Seguin, Texas peacefully passed away November 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born January 31, 1952 in Seguin to parents Toribio and Olga (Guerrero) Guerrero. She married the love of her life, Daniel Moreno on April 22, 1969, and this year along with friends and family, the loving couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Delia was a passionate woman. She was passionate about giving to everyone she encountered. Whether it was a stranger or a loved one-she gave. Whether it was giving a warm smile, a hot meal, a homemade cake, or shoulder to lean on she did so faithfully and selflessly. She is fondly remembered by many for such acts of kindness. Her community honors her as a local icon for her passion of cooking. Her passion for cooking landed her in a front page article in the Seguin Gazette as the cook for “Guela’s” family owned mexican restaurant in Seguin for many years. In addition to her creating one of a kind recipes-she possessed a one of a kind faith. She is admired most by her family and friends for that faith.
She was passionate about sharing such faith with everyone around her and leaves behind a seed of faith to all those she is survived by.
Delia is survived by her husband of 50 years, Daniel; children and their spouses, Daniel Moreno Jr. and Josie, Angel Moreno and Loretta, Danette Valdez and Alfred, and Edward Moreno and Rita; grandchildren, Daniel Moreno III, Andrew Moreno, Amanda Viruet, Sabrina Flores, Robert Moreno, Angel Moreno Jr, Crystal, Angelynn, Christian, Jessica, and Alivia Moreno, Annette Marie Medina, Austin and Annissa Valdez, Nicole Moreno and Frances Raeann Gonzalez; 18 great grandchildren; siblings and their spouses, Lucy Caballero and Lupio, Toribio Guerrero, Alejandro Guerrero Sr., Raquel Diaz, Arturo Guerrero Sr. and Sonja, and Mike Guerrero and Oneida; and several nieces, nephews and many other loving relatives.
Delia was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will welcome friends for a visitation from 5:00-8:00PM, Monday, November 18th 2019, at Palmer Mortuary in Seguin. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, November 19, 2019, in the Palmer Mortuary Chapel with Pastors Rick and Angie Jackson and Rev. Mike and Hazel Simons officiating. Interment will follow at San Geronimo cemetery.
