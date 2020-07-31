Adam Guerrero was born November 20, 1945 in Lamesa, TX and resided in Seguin,TX. On July 24, 2020 he went to be with the Lord at the age of 74 after battling COVID-19.
He was a simple man; loved watching church on TV... old westerns and Lonesome Dove could often be heard blaring through the windows a mile away. He saw the potential in everything, children and pets were drawn to his playfulness and genuine love. His goals were simple; minister the word, work hard, and find a ride to bingo! If we were to describe Adam in a simple biblical phrase, it would be with the words “man of God”. Adam would not want us to be saddened by his passing, He’d say, “you gonna trip on that lip sucka.” Instead, he would want us to rejoice that he is with the Lord. His life was a testimony of man’s faith in God. One of the greatest gifts Adam left with us was his example of God’s love and generosity. He had a unique way of making everyone feel special. Adam would find the good and magnify it tenfold. “I see you good lookin,” and other famous one-liners “if you can’t do it can’t nobody do it sucka,” and “oooh, you look like a movie star.” He would leave you and the big head he created beaming with confidence.
We will cherish every memory of him. May we always keep our eyes focused on Jesus and our hearts devoted to Him.
Survived by his children Andrew Guerrero, Alvin Guerrero, Adrian Guerrero (Angie), Anna Marie Guerrero (Maurice Calix), Lucas Guerrero, Joseph Guerrero (Jennifer), & Joseph Estrada.
Grandpa will be missed by his many grandchildren: Adrian Guerrero, Adrian, Andrea, and Aarin Jade Guerrero, Austin Stevens, Oscar III & Ayla Calix, Andre Guerrero, Brooklyn & Emery Guerrero, Monique, Alyssa, & Barbie Guerrero, Ashleigh & Alesha Estrada
SIblings: Vidal, Luis, Henry Guerrero, Adela Hernandez as well as countless nieces, nephews, and friends; Mary Ann Silva.
Adam is preceded in death by his parents: Luis & Francisca Guerrero, sons Adam & Andre Guerrero, brothers Ignacio, Baldomero, & Armando Guerrero; sisters Thila & Olga Guerrero & Luisa Arce.
Memorial Service will be held Saturday; August 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM
1327 Pieper Rd. New Braunfels, Texas 78130 reception to follow.