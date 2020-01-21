Virginia T. Urias of Seguin, Texas peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born to Adolfo Rivera Treviño and Juanita Gutierrez Treviño on July 25, 1924 in Seguin, Texas.
Virginia is preceded in death by both of her parents; her husband, Marcello R. Urias; son, Albert T. Urias and her daughter, Aurora U. Lozano.
She is survived by her children, Alfredo T. Urias, Hortencia Zamora, Virginia U. Quintanilla, Alicia U. Gonzales, Consuelo U. Machuca and Lucinda U. Garcia; her brother Johnny G. Treviño, sister, Gloria Treviño Rios; 21 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
Mrs. Virginia T. Urias was a cherished Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother and Grandmother. She married the love of her life Marcello R. Urias in 1943. They were married for 43 years before his passing. She along with her husband Marcello devoted all their time to family and GOD. Not a day went by that they weren’t spreading the word. Virginia was not only a hard worker but an amazing home maker. She never missed an opportunity to serve her loved ones; for what seemed like endless food and conversations. Her Husband and Family were everything to her, and she wanted nothing more than for all of us to be examples of Gods undying love.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020, the family will receive condolences from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Palmer Mortuary followed by a prayer and worship service to begin at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. atBethlehem Pentecostal Church at 1105 N Guadalupe St., Seguin, Texas and interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park in New Braunfels, Texas.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.