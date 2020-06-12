Gabriela G. Guerrero of Seguin, Texas peacefully entered into eternal rest surrounded by family on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born to Santos and Eusebia Gonzales on March 18, 1925 in McQueeney, Texas.
Gabriela is preceded in death by her husband, Ignacio Guerrero; son, Knox Guerrero; her grandson, Geoffrey Carrizales and her brother, Chito Gonzales.
She is survived by her loving children, Ruben Guerrero and wife Susie, Anabel Ramon, Irma Boeck and husband Wish, Xavier Habby Guerrero and wife Doris, Gabriel Guerrero and wife Helen and Sammy “Hawk” Guerrero; grandchildren, Jenny, Jeremy, Misty, Melody, Louie, Ruben, Yvette, Marc, Sonny, Tracy, Root, Xavier Jr., Denise, Joseph, Celina, Ashley, Jessica, Samantha, Sammy Jr., as well as numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Gabriela is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at Palmer Mortuary from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 9:30 a.m. concluding the Holy Rosary the chapel will be dismissed and funeral procession will depart to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church where a Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. and interment will follow at Santo Tomas Cemetery.
*45 person maximum can be accommodated at the funeral home chapel at a time for visitation. Upon entering Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, requirements are that social distancing of 6’ feet is practiced as well as a mask to be worn for every person in the building.*
