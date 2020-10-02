Maria Aguilar Rosales, 85, resident of San Marcos, formerly of Seguin, was called to her eternal rest on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.
She was born in Marion, Texas March 17, 1935 and was preceded in death by her parents Teresa Herrera Aguilar & Santos Aguilar, two infant daughters: Mary Ann Rosales and Mary Rosales and grandson, Johnnie T. Rosales.
She is survived by her children: Janie Doolittle (Javier Cantu), Arnulfo “Ernie” Rosales Jr., Antonio P. Rosales, Johnnie Rosales (Celia), Mary Ellen Cromer (Scott), Mario Rosales (Judy), and Alex Rosales, also 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, her beloved and faithful canine companions “Buddy” and “Summer”, and lastly, her brothers and sisters.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Legends Funeral Home with interment planned at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at Memorial Lawn Memorial Park, Martindale, TX.