Paul Jay Holman of Seguin, Texas went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the age of 87. He was born to Paul Jordan Holman and Virginia Ellen (Comstock) Holman on March 17, 1932 in Portland, Oregon.
Paul is preceded in death by his father, Paul and mother, Virginia; his brothers, Donald P. Holman and Richard Holman.
He was survived by his wife of 68 years of marriage, June Lilly Holman but she quickly followed him to their eternal home; He is survived by daughters, Sherri Edwards and husband John, Candace Bettini Levine and husband Jeff; grandsons, Joshua Peck and wife Veronica, Travis Peck and wife Tamara, Stephen Peck and wife Kayla; great-grandchildren, Austin Peck, Amanda Peck, Elijah Peck and Anna Peck; his beloved family dog Spunky as well as a host of other family and friends.
Paul’s great passions in life were his family and flying. The oldest son of a single mom, he got his first job delivering papers when he was just 7. His dream even then was to fly, and he got his private pilot’s license when he was a teenager. He started college at 18 as an Air Force ROTC candidate, but dropped out to marry to the love of his life, June Lilly Manfredi a year later.
He entered the Air Force as a corporal and soon was deployed to Germany where he became a bomb technician. He displayed an aptitude for electronics and was quickly promoted and moved to electronics. He was chosen for OCS and quickly picked up his wife and daughters and headed to San Antonio. A year later he pinned on Second Lieutenant Bars and began his 26 year career as an Air Force pilot. He was one of the first T-38 instructor pilots in the USAF. He moved his wife and 2 daughters all over the southern US as his expertise grew. After a year in Viet Nam he was selected for the Bootstrap Program and became a regular officer and the first college graduate in his family.
After retiring from the AF, Paul and his wife, June, designed and built their dream home a few miles south of Seguin. They loved to vacation in the mountains, hike, fish, camp, and enjoy nature. Paul earned his A & P license and became a mechanic at the New Braunfels Airport. Later he would manage the Seguin Airport, and then custom build airplanes. He finally took on caring for his dearly beloved June as she began to suffer from dementia. His last request was to be in the room with her so that she would be his last sight.
A Celebration of life will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church at 710 N. Austin St., Seguin, Texas 78155. Services will conclude with rendering of United States Air Force military honors. Inurnment will follow in the First United Methodist Church Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Seguin, Texas.
