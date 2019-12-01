Lulu Mae Altenhof Schwab, age 87 of Seguin, was called home on November 28, 2019. Lulu Mae was born on October 21, 1932 in Guadalupe County, Texas to Louis and Hulda (Meyer) Altenhof.
With Lulu Mae it was not the length of life, but the depth of life. She was a kind, loving person who always had a smile on her face and a kind word to say. She was a lifelong supporter of her children and grandchildren, a founding member of the Women’s division Guadalupe County Youth Show, and Marion Band Boosters, and PTA. She never missed tuning in to a Spurs, Cowboys, or Texans game.
Lulu Mae is preceded in death by her son, Dudley C. Schwab, her parents, her brothers, baby Russell Altenhof and Howard Altenhof, and her nephew, Russell Altenhof.
Survivors include her husband, Vernon Schwab; children, Genevieve Moore and husband Mark, Janice Schwab Mann, and Robert Schwab; daughter-in-law, Tina Schwab; grandchildren, Reagan Schwab, Ross Schwab, Randall Schwab, Ryan Schwab and wife Sarah, Kyle Moore, Sarah Mann, and Sabina Schwab; four great-grandsons; sister-in-law, Dorothy Altenhof; several nieces and nephews, other loving family members and friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be her grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church with Rev. Marcus Bigott officiating. A reception will follow immediately after in the Fellowship Hall. Graveside services and interment will follow at 2 p.m. in the Comal Cemetery in New Braunfels, Texas.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Guadalupe County Youth Show Scholarship Fund Homemakers division or the Marion School Community Scholarship or Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
The family would like to thank all the compassionate caregivers at Windsor Nursing and Rehab who lovingly cared for Lulu Mae. Words cannot adequately express the family’s gratitude.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.