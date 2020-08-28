Jessie Lee McKee Govett, age 52 of Seguin, passed away on August 27, 2020. Jessie Lee McKee was born on July 10, 1968 to Patsy Ann McKee.
After his mother’s death on September 11, 1969, Jessie would join the family of his aunt and uncle, Clara Lee and Reginald Norman (Windy) Govett, who would love and cherish him as their own son. Jessie would also gain two brothers, Norman Dale and Randle Lee Govett.
Jessie attended only Seguin ISD Campuses and was a proud 1987 graduate of Seguin High School. He was currently working at Nesbit’s Living and Recovery. Jessie always wanted to work and held several jobs including Home Depot, H-E-B, and Wal-Mart. His longest held job was at Burger King on the Bypass from 1986 until the restaurant closed in 1999.
Jessie started taking online classes and had his Associate Degree in bookkeeping and accounting, computer training as well as medical coding and billing. He also had a Bachelor’s Degree in Health Care Management.
Jessie loved the Lord and his Church family and was an active member of First Baptist Church in Seguin. He especially loved his Men’s Breakfast Group and his Senior Single Adult Group, where he met some very special friends, Bob and Carolyn Whitener who were instrumental Loving and supportive in Jessie’s Christian walk. Jessie also had a God given talent of playing the piano.
He is preceded in death by all his parents, and aunts and uncles, Louise, Elsie, Sam, and William, Jr. McKee.
Survivors include his brothers, Norman Govett and wife Melba and Randle Govett and wife Illene; uncle and aunt, Allen McKee and wife Marilyn; and aunt Beverly McKee; as well as numerous cousins, other loving family members and many many friends.
A walk through line visitation will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Private family services will be held with the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery. Due to Covid – 19 all CDC protocol must be followed including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings worn at all locations.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Darren Govett, Dayna Govett-Welker, Collin Govett, Kaycee Govett, Jeffrey McKee and Bryan McKee.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church in Seguin, 1314 E. Cedar Seguin ,Texas 78155.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.