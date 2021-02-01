Henry “Hank” Louis Weiss, III, age 67, was born September 11, 1953 and died on January 31, 2021. He was born in Johnson City, Texas to Dr. Leroy and Mrs. Camille (Brashier) Weiss.
He is survived by his two daughters: Melissa and her husband, Dustin Engelke, and Amy and her husband, Chase Ferrell; four grandchildren Paislie, August, Trip, and Luke; brother, William “Bill” Weiss and wife Kristen; sister, Camille Weiss; nieces and nephews Stephanie Weiss, William “Billy” Weiss, Katy Smith, and Hayley Meek.
He graduated from Seguin High School in 1972 and Texas A&M University (whoop) in 1977 with a degree in Animal Science. He then went to work for Abbott Laboratories until his retirement. He thrived working for Abbott Laboratories earning multiple top performer awards. Through his career, he was blessed with many colleagues who became lifelong friends.
Hank enjoyed playing golf and hunting with his buddies, and talking Aggie football with anyone who shared the same passion.
Every Sunday morning you could find him at the First United Methodist Church his grandfather built. He was a man of strong faith and enjoyed worshipping at his church home.
Our dad will be truly missed but never forgotten. We are forever grateful his memories and hold them close to our hearts.
A walk- through line visitation will be held on Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Cathe Evins officiating. Interment will follow in the San Geronimo Cemetery.
All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings worn.
We are immensely thankful for the outpouring of love and support for our dad. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 710 N. Austin, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, San Antonio and South Texas Chapter, 10223 McAllister Freeway, Suite 100, San Antonio, Texas, 78216.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.