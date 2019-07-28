Fredrick (Freddie) Alexander Dreibrodt

Freddie Alexander Dreibrodt, dedicated husband, father and Opie, passed away on July 22, 2019, at the age of 80 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 27, 1939, in New Braunfels, Texas. He was the son of Walter Carl and Frieda Louise Voss Dreibrodt.
He married Agnes Krackau on November 12, 1961, at First American Lutheran Church in San Marcos, TX. He lived his early life on the farm, and after marriage, Freddie and Agnes built a home on the family farm in the Zorn Community.
He served on the Guadalupe County Farm Bureau Board, on the Comal-Guadalupe District Board of Directors from 1993-2004, served on church council, was a member of the Zorn Bowling Club, and a trustee of the Hermann Sons Life San Marcos Lodge # 26.
Freddie is survived by his wife Agnes, daughter Christine and her husband John McDonald of Katy, TX, son Darrell Dreibrodt and wife Bregitta of Georgetown, TX. His three grandchildren Derek and MaKenna Dreibrodt, Katelyn McDonald Morse and husband Ben of Tooele, Utah and great grandchildren Gabriel, Madelyn, and Grayson Morse, sister Lillian Lenz and sister in law Joyce Dreibrodt, sisters in law, Janice Kuhen, Mary Jane and husband Marshall Smith, brothers in law Dennis Krackau and Willard Laubach and wife Dorothy, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded by his parents, sister Ruby Schaefer and husband Leslie, Mildred Krause and husband Kermit, brother Weldon Dreibrodt and brother in laws Robert Lenz and Wayne Kuhen and sister in law Lynne Krackau Laubach, and in laws, Wilburn and Alice Krackau.
He grew up following his dad’s footsteps and learned how to drive a tractor with his dad when he was 5 years old and later raised show calves as well. In addition to farming throughout his career, he also drove an 18-wheeler transporting hay, worked for the Soil Conservation Office on a surveyor team, and worked for the US Post Office in San Marcos as a rural carrier.
Freddie’s greatest joy was his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. When his health began to decline it was always the sights and sound of those voices that made him smile. He loved every one of them and carried them in his heart until the very end.
Freddie had a great smile and friendly demeanor. He set an example to his children and grandchildren, showing them the value of hard work and what a strong Christian man of character looks like.
Visitation 5:00-8:00 p.m. July 29 at Pennington Funeral Home. Service at 10:00 a.m. July 30 at First Lutheran Church in San Marcos, TX. The burial will take place at 1:00 p.m. July 30 at Lone Oak Cemetery, Barbarossa Rd, Geronimo, Guadalupe County, Texas (https://www.findagrave.com/cemetery/4912/lone-oak-cemetery/map).
Memorial donations may be made to First Lutheran Church, 130 Holland Street, San Marcos, TX 78666 or Heart to Heart Hospice Foundation, 7240 Chase Oaks Blvd, Plano, TX 75025.
THE FARMERS VERSE: There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heaven; a time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant and a time to uproot, Ecclesiastes 3: 1-2 (NIV)
The Dreibrodt family would like to express their gratitude to Axis Home Care, Crossroads Hospice, Heart to Heart Hospice, and to friends, neighbors, and family who have provided extraordinary love, care and support.
God looked down on his planned paradise and said, “I need a caretaker.” So, God made a farmer.
Arrangements by Pennington Funeral Home, San Marcos, Texas, 512-353-4311. www.penningtonfuneralhome.com .