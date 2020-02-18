Viola Trappe Trost, age 93 of Seguin, passed away on February 17, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. in The Christian Life Center at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Cathe Evins and the Rev. Melissa Lind officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. A reception will follow at the Christian Life Center.
Viola was born on May 1, 1926 in Redwood, TX to Herman and Amelia (Timmerman) Trappe. Viola was a 72 year member of First United Methodist Church where she volunteered her time preparing the Sunday Bulletin for Sunday services.
She will be remembered as a longtime employee at Williams Drug Store here in Seguin. Most recently she enjoyed her time volunteering at the Silver Center. Viola was a 65 year member of the Seguin Hermann Sons Lodge #37.
Her most precious time was spent with her family and friends, particularly fun were all the baking projects with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Trost, her son, Patrick “Pat” Trost, her infant daughter, her parents, her sister, Hattie, brothers, Edgar, Ervin, and Gilbert, and her granddaughter, Kim Bakeman.
Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Trost; daughter-in-law, Lorrie Corley and husband Robert; grandchildren, Sharlene Aiken and husband Tommy, Brian Bakeman and wife Johnna, Renee Billings and husband Shannon, Dawn White and husband Allen, and Wade Trost; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Jon, Haley, Cameron, Zachary, Alexandria, Cody, Emily, Sarah, Zachary, Taylor, Madison, Meagan, Cody and Amie; sister-in-law, Margo Trost; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many, many friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Brian Bakeman, Wade Trost, Shannon Billings, Allen White, Cameron Aiken, Zachary Aiken, Cody Bakeman and Cody White.
Viola, with her sweet smile and sweet disposition, will be missed by all her family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 710 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155 or Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch, Gift Processing Center 600 SW 11th Ave., Amarillo, TX 79101-3228.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.