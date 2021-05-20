Shirley M. Schulz, age 71, of Seguin, passed away on May 20, 2021 in Seguin. Shirley was born on July 19, 1949 in Smiley Texas to Leona (May) and Lee McKinney.
Shirley will be remembered as a former Sunday School Teacher at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church. She worked for many years as a School Bus Driver for the Seguin Independent School District. She was the first to become the Teen Parenting Bus Driver for young mothers and their children.
She was always a faithful prayer warrior, always believing in the power of Prayer! She always enjoyed time at home among her plants, her birds and the soft sound of her wind chimes. Above all Shirley was a devoted caregiver to many people including both family and friends.
Shirley is preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, Herman “Cowboy” Schulz, her parents, sisters-in-law, Ann May and Myra “Kookie” Schulz, brothers-in-law, Gene Nance and Leroy Rhoades and nephews, Chucky Bittner and Stevie Carter.
Survivors include sons, Lee Schulz and wife Shirley, and Clay Schulz and wife Becca; grandchildren, Justin Lee Schulz, Kasaundra Marie Schulz, Mike Bode and family, Larry Bode and Family, Crystal Bode and family; sisters, Carol Nance and Deborah Rhoades; aunt-in-law, Ida Mae Schulz; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. Graveside services and interment will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Layne Dietz officiating.
Shirley had a huge heart and would help anyone she could. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Arthritis Foundation, 14439 NW Military Hwy #456, San Antonio, TX 78231, the American Cancer Society, c/o Jeanette Siltmann, 196 Townesend Rd., Seguin, Texas, 78230 or to the Christian Cupboard, 516 N Camp St, Seguin, TX 78155.
You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.