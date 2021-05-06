Nancy L. Mannel, age 92 of Seguin, passed away on March 22, 2021. Nancy was born on January 3, 1929 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Katheryn (Beaven) and Calvin Pollard Liter.
Nancy grew up in Baton Rouge and attended LSU, where she met her husband Al Mannel whom she married in 1949. Al and Nancy moved to Houston in 1949 where they raised their three sons.
They retired to Seguin in 1988 and were active members of First Presbyterian Church in Seguin where Nancy sang in the choir and served on several committees. They enjoyed many good times with their family, one memorable occasion being their 50th wedding anniversary when they took their entire family to Ireland.
Nancy is preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Al Mannel, her parents and her brother, Lawrence Liter.
Survivors include her sons, George Mannel and wife Gina, Bob Mannel and wife Becky, and Doug Mannel and wife Jill; brother, John Liter and wife Katie; grandchildren, Bobby Mannel and wife Cheryl, Joe Mannel and wife Ivana, Megan Harvey and husband Jason, David Mannel and wife Jodie, Lisa Moon and husband Mike, Brian Mannel and wife Rachel Hartnett, Steven Mannel and Kelly DuVall; eleven great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends.
A memorial service celebrating Nancy’s life will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Seguin with the Rev. Andrew Lemlyn officiating. Private interment will take place at a later date. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing and face coverings requested.
Nancy will be remembered as a servant of God. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed. “Well done good and faithful servant”.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 870, Seguin, Texas, 78156.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.