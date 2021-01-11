Eugene R. Haecker

June 09, 1938 - January 06, 2021
Late Wednesday morning, January 6, 2021, while at St. Luke’s Baptist Hospital in San Antonio, Eugene Richard Haecker passed away and went to be with our Lord God.
Eugene was the first born of two children, born on June 9, 1938 in Seguin, TX. He grew up and spent his formative years in Seguin. He was a star football player while at Seguin High School and went on to play football at North Texas State University in Denton, TX.
After graduating, he entered the Air Force in 1961 as a commissioned officer serving the Strategic Air Command at Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota. In 1962, he married his sweetheart Sandra Jahns. While on their honeymoon, he was recalled to active duty at the dawn of the Cuban Missile Crisis. During these tense days, he continued his duty of inspecting Minute Man missile silos for battle-alert readiness. Later that fall, his new bride joined him in South Dakota where he continued his deployment and welcomed his first son Keith.
Upon his resignation from the service in 1964, his family moved to Denton, TX. Tragically, he lost his son Keith from leukemia at the age of three, dying only an hour after his newborn daughter Lisa had arrived home with her mother from the hospital.
While in Denton, Eugene worked several different jobs before finding his new career in commercial insurance and an underwriter. During his years in Denton, he was also able to welcome the birth of his third child, Matthew.
Three years later, his work led him to nearby Oklahoma, where they lived in Bethany. While there, he rejoined the Air Force as a reservist and rose to the rank of captain.
In 1980, life and work led to an opportunity to relocate himself and his family back to Texas in San Antonio. This move afforded him to not only be back in the state he loved most but also allowed him to be near his own parent and extended family. Additionally, it also allowed him more opportunities to hunt and fish – two of his favorite pastimes. Besides the great outdoors, he also loved to watch and listen to football and basketball games at every afforded opportunity. He loved his wife, children and grandkids dearly and was always eager to know the latest happenings. He loved a good joke, cooking something on the grill and was often noticed peering into the distance deep in his own thoughts.
He was eighty-two years old and was preceded in death by his son, Keith Stuart Haecker, his parents Herman and Stella Haecker, Jr., his younger brother Robert Lee Haecker and his wife Cindy Haecker. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Jahns Haecker, his daughter Lisa Maria Therron and son-in-law Hans Therron, his son Matthew Aaron Haecker and daughter-in-law Yvonne Haecker, his grandsons, Hunter Therron, Tyler Therron, Grayson Therron, Christian Haecker, his granddaughter Emma Cora Haecker, and his nephews Russell Haecker and Justin Haecker.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 14, 2021 from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary followed by graveside services and interment with military honors at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Marcus Bigott officiating. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings worn. Serving as pallbearers will be Hans Therron, Justin Haecker, Hunter Therron, Tyler Therron, Grayson Therron and Christian Haecker.
Memorial contributions may be made to Memorials Processing, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959.
You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.