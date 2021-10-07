MSgt. Paul Louis Altherr, USAF (Ret.), age 93 of Seguin, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at home. He was born on Labor Day, September 2, 1928 in Tipton, Indiana to Joseph J. Altherr and Mary E. (Blumbaugh) Altherr. He was baptized at St. John Catholic Church in Tipton, IN by Rev. Beilstein.
In June of 1948 he enlisted in the US Army Air Corp later designated as the US Air Force. He completed basic training at Lackland Air Base. He was assigned to Randolph Air Base which sealed his love for Texas and met his first wife Betty L. (Sights) Altherr of Seguin, which were married on October 7, 1950. They moved all over the US while he served his country including overseas in Scotland and England. They had two children during their 34 years of marriage, Nathan and Paulette. Betty lost her battle with lung cancer in January 1984.
Paul retired from the USAF in 1969 as an aircraft mechanic and settled in Seguin with his family. He worked as a mechanic at a local Exxon Gas Station then he was employed for 17 years and retired from Guadalupe Valley Electric Company (GVEC). He loved his family unconditionally. His hobbies were gardening, camping, fishing, bowling and travel. Paul and Betty were owners of the Altherr Rabbitry that was known statewide, and provided 4-H and FFA members with show rabbits. He was also involved in the Knights of Columbus Council 3412 and Hermann Sons Lodge in Seguin. He was an active member of St. James Catholic Church. As a paid up for life member in the American Legion he held numerous roles including 3rd Division Commander, 14th District Commander and numerous offices at the American Legion H U Wood Post #245 in Seguin and lead the Color-Guard in many 4th of July Parades.
In May 1986, Paul married Frances (Kluth) Schwarzlose and they enjoyed 35 years of marriage together.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Joseph J. Altherr, Francis (Frank) A. Altherr, Michael A. Altherr, Bernard A. Altherr, and daughter-in-law, Agatha (Cook) Altherr.
Survivors include his loving wife, Frances (Kluth) Altherr; son, Nathan Altherr; daughter, Paulette (Altherr) Cowey and husband Stephen; stepsons, Scott Schwarzlose and wife Dalene, Russ Schwarzlose, and Dwayne Schwarzlose and wife Suzanne; step-daughter, Hope (Schwarzlose) Schneider and husband William; grandchildren, Jessica Altherr, Derek Altherr, Sean Altherr, Krystle (Cowey) Gillett and husband Brandon, Collin Cowey, Ryan Schwarzlose and wife Miranda, Drew Schwarzlose, Magan Schwarzlose, Garrett Schneider, Lauren Schneider, Keith Schwarzlose, Konner Schwarzlose, Mallori Schwarzlose and Madison Schwarzlose; great-grandchildren, Scarlett Gillett, Andrew Schwarzlose, Trinity Schwarzlose and Killian Schwarzlose; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 11, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. The recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Marek Kondrat and Deacon Victor Garcia officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Derek Altherr, Collin Cowey, Drew Schwarzlose, Garrett Schneider, Keith Schwarzlose, Konner Schwarzlose, Robert Jackson and Tom Meeley.
Memorial contributions may be made to any Veteran Organization of choice or St. James Catholic Church, 510 S. Camp, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
