Esperanza Ortiz Vasquez

June 26 1930 – May 26 2020
When the previous two children of Joaquina and Anacleto Ortiz died in infancy, the two decided that if the next child lived, and was a girl, they would name her Esperanza, which means “hope” in English. They did this “in hope” she would survive. Esperanza was born in San Antonio, TX on June 26, 1930. Anacleto’s occupation took the family from Texas to Mexico and back to Texas but somewhere in there she met her future husband, Jesus Vasquez. She married “Chuy” and in time, had four children. When Jesus was killed in an auto accident, Hope became a widow with four children under the age of 10. She had always had a strong faith, but now it was time to employ her name with full force. Hope began a very, very hard life of being a widow with no job, a one room house next to her father-in-law, and an education that ended in 3rd grade with which to raise four children. But she was not alone. She had her husband’s cousins nearby, her sister Velia in San Antonio and brother Rodolfo in Seguin. She thanks all of them for helping her raise her kids. She never has taken credit for herself but gave the glory to God for sending her help.
Always strong in faith, Hope was active at her church, Virgen de Guadalupe Catholic Church. She was active in The Angels of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the Cursillista group and the Guadalupanas as well as a long-time member of The Apostolic Movement of Schoenstatt. After her husband’s death, Hope worked many jobs to provide for her children. She worked for the Seguin ISD and retired after many years of service. Including the school district, Hope worked at Texas Lutheran College (now University) and was a housekeeper for many households. Her hobbies ranged from collecting milk glass to sewing clothes. She loved Texas, bluebonnets, and her country.
Esperanza went to be with her Lord on May 26 2020, on her own terms. Preceding her in death were her parents Anacleto and Joaquina Ortiz, sisters: Maria, Manuela, Velia and infant siblings she never got to meet until now. She lives on in her little brother Rodolfo, and four children, Ramiro Vasquez, Angelita Vasquez (David Havel), Rudy Vasquez (Janice) and Elida Vasquez Lopez (Pedro.) She loved her grandchildren: Jesus Vasquez, Javier Vasquez, Josue Vasquez-Weber, Liane Vasquez-Weber, Isaiah Vasquez-Flores, Mateo Vasquez-Diaz, Paul Rangel, Zach Rangel, Jacob Villarreal and Athena Vasquez. To many, she was “Pera.” Pera’s heart had plenty of room for all her nieces, nephews, their children, her friends and extended family.
Visitation will begin on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 9:30 a.m. Holy Catholic Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery. Social distancing and CDC guidelines will be followed at all services, face coverings are required.
Serving as pallbearers will be Josue Vasquez-Weber, Isaiah Vasquez-Flores, Jesus Vasquez, David Havel, Ismael Flores, Zachary Rangel, Jacob Villareal and Paul Andrew Rangel.
Pera thanks her brother Rodolfo Ortiz for his help throughout the years. “Rorro” has always been faithful and helpful. Esperanza said: “During hard times, he would patch my little casita; cut the yard every week. In the house, he patched the walls and he took care of the plumbing. He loved my little casita as much as I did!”
