On March 29, 2020 Jewell McCann joined her heavenly Father at the age of 96.
Jewell was born on January 22, 1924 to James William Riggs and Harriett Bertie (Harris) Riggs who have preceded her in death.
Also preceding her in death are her son, Johnny Lee McCann and brother, Leon Riggs.
Jewell is survived by her loving husband of 74 years and 14 days, Johnny Clarence “J.C.” McCann; daughter, Fay Graham and husband Leroy; grandchildren, Shellie Cabrera, Kristan Graham, and John Randall McCann; great-grandchildren, River, Jade, Kinsley Rose, A.J., and Jonathan; sisters, Beulah Gibson and Irene Stock; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
In light of the current restrictions, a service for family only will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Services in care of Finch Funeral Chapel, Nixon.