Lt Col USAF (Ret) Edward Berberek, Jr. age 76, passed away peacefully at home into the arms of the Lord, after a long battle with colon cancer. He was a strong, but gentle, loving, and caring man who never complained throughout his illness.
A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, July 25th at 2:00 pm at Schertz Funeral Home, 2217 FM 3009, Schertz TX, with a reception afterward at the Schertz VFW, 1000 FM 78, Schertz TX. Military service will be July 26th at 10:15 am at FT Sam Houston, Pavilion #2.
Ed was born Dec 23, 1942 in Chicago IL., and moved to Lyons IL where he met the love of his life, Joy Turner Berberek at age 16. They were married on June 26, 1965, after he graduated from the United States Air Force Academy. Ed and Joy traveled to many wonderful places together in their 54 years of marriage.
Ed dedicated over 50 years of distinguished service to the United States Air Force. He was the 12th FTW Maintenance Squadron Commander at Randolph AFB and retired from active duty in 1986. He then served as a USAF Defense Contractor and as a USAF Civilian employee until his final retirement in January 2016.
Ed and Joy moved to Las Brisas in Seguin in 1997. He loved to fish and be near the water. Ed loved the Chicago Cubs, football, cruising and playing penny slot machines. Most of all, he enjoyed being with his family and his pets. He was a proud Grampa to his five grandchildren and loved participating in their activities.
Survivors include his loving wife Joy Berberek; daughter Kelly Ross and husband Ray; son Robert Berberek and wife Christine; sister Patricia Vistein and husband Jeffrey; grandchildren Baillie Hardister, CJ Kuehler, Connor Berberek, Ryan Berberek, and Rowan Berberek; sister-in-law Linda Fields; niece Nancy Fragoyannis and husband Steven; and nephew Robert Fields.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of Texas Oncology New Braunfels, Warm Springs Rehab (PAM), and Eden Hill Lantana Skilled Nursing, for their loving care during Ed’s long battle with cancer. Memorial contributions may be made to the Guadalupe County Humane Society, PO Box 1593, Seguin TX 78156-1593, or a cancer charity of your choice.
You are invited to sign the electronic guestbook at www.schertzfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are with: Schertz Funeral Home