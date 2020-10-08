Lydia Haertner Woehler, age 83 of Seguin, passed away on October 7, 2020. Lydia was born in Marion, Texas on February 14, 1937 to Laura (Raske) and Herman Haertner.
Lydia was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Seguin and was an avid Sunday Schooler. She enjoyed 9 pin bowling and playing dominoes. Lydia attended Navarro High School where basketball was her passion. She was part of the Navarro High School basketball team that made it to the state playoffs for the first time in the history of the school.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Edward “Eddie” Woehler, Sr., her parents, and her brothers, Monroe and Melvin Haertner, brother-in-law, Kenneth Linebarger, and sister-in-law, Vernelle Palmour and husband Raymond.
Survivors include her son, Edward Woehler, Jr. and girlfriend Kelley Chamberlain; daughter, Tami Malatek and husband Dennis; grandchildren, Andrea Fowner and husband Carl, Michael Woehler and girlfriend Brookelynn Helmke, and Amanda Gilliam and husband Sloan; great-grandchildren, Tristan, Sayler, and Ryker Fowner, Brooks Gilliam and Sterling Woehler; brothers, Johnnie Haertner and wife Gloria, and Raymond Haertner and wife Judy; sisters, Clara Linebarger and Mildred Turner and husband Hilton; sisters-in-law, Rebecca Haertner, Arline Eberhard and husband Herbert, and Shirley Hester and husband Doug; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Ron Welborn officiating. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery. All CDC protocols must be followed including proper social distancing and face coverings worn at all locations.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 710 N. Austin, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to the charity of one’s choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr, Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.