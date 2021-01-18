After a long battle with illness, Terry Trombley, 51, of Seguin passed away on Jan. 17, 2021 at her son’s home.
Terry was born April 2, 1969 to Ronald Francis and Francis Margarett Trombley in Manchester, Conn. She was a loving person, often caring more about other people than herself. She was a great friend, mother and sister. She will be greatly missed.
Terry is proceeded in death by her parents and loving sister, Donna Trombley.
She is survived by her two sons Steven Ramos, Kaleb Ramos, life partner Ben Ramos, ex-husband Danny Ramos, brother Ronald H. Trombley and wife Laura, sisters Debby Dudka and husband Nat, Lisa Trombley, many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Family will hold a private memorial ceremony at a later date.