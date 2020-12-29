Jane Craig Williamson, age 92, formerly of San Antonio, TX, went to join her Heavenly Father on December 25, 2020, at Remarkable Healthcare in Seguin, TX. Jane was born July 11, 1928 in Madison, Wisconsin to Janie (Moore) and Homer Craig.
She had a love of languages that she shared with her husband, Albert L. Williamson, who she met in Italian class while studying for her first Bachelor’s degree in Latin at UT Austin. She received her second Bachelor’s degree in Education from McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and worked towards a Master’s degree in Spanish at UT Austin. She was known to have conversations with her daughter in Spanish so that the little ears of her grandchildren could not understand.
She loved her children and grandchildren very much. She also loved animals, especially cats, and was very generous to charities which supported them. She was also a fan of the San Antonio Spurs. She once met Tim Duncan at her local H-E-B, to which she could only say with awe, “You’re one of them, aren’t you?!” She went to church every Sunday she could, including when on vacation, and attended various Bible studies and the meetings of her circle of the United Methodist Women.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and son Albert “Mark” Williamson, and numerous well-loved felines. Survivors include her son Bruce Williamson, and wife Elizabeth, and daughter Sylvia “Diane” Paterson, and husband Thomas; her grandchildren Vicki Leach, Philip and Steven Williamson, Albert “Roy” Paterson, Janice English, Christine Maldonado, and Sharon Paterson; great-grandchildren Tristan Alpers, Brianna and Riley Williamson, Kayley, Kaidence, and Kaitlyn Williamson, Oliver and Sullivan Paterson, Luke and Bethany English, and great-great grandson Luke Alpers.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, January 2, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church followed by funeral services at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Reverend Carol Rahn. Interment will follow at Lone Oak Cemetery. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing and face coverings worn at all locations.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.