Doris Williams, 94, of Seguin passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021. Doris was born in Wichita County, Texas. Her parents were Olive and Thel Rountree.
Doris grew up in Upshur County, Tx. After 2 years of college, Doris married her beloved husband, Jim Williams (died 1975).
They had 3 daughters all surviving Doris and Jim — Sandy (Mark) Reilly, Susie (Bill) Staples and Sherry (Steve Shiner) Williams. Doris had 2 grandchildren, Lexie Staples and Stephen Austin Shiner.
Doris lived a full life in Texas enjoying music, dancing and the Texas oilfield culture. She will be greatly missed by her family.
We, her family, would like to thank the Argent Court staff, the staff of GRMC Hospice and the staff of the Seguin Public library for their care and support of our mother.
Cremation followed by dispersal in Doris’ beloved west Texas