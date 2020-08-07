George Earl Carlisle, age 66 of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on July 7, 2020. Born on February 6, 1954 in Del Rio, Texas to Max Clinton Carlisle and Earline Mellick.
His father was a carpenter and his mother was a housewife/waitress. George was preceded in death by his father and mother, an older half-brother, Charles, half-sister Ruby, half-brother Robert, and brother Max Jr. And lastly, he is pre-deceased by his father-in-law, Marvin Bretzke. He is survived by his half-sister Nancy, and his sister Peggy (Jeff); two sisters-in-law, Nadine Wester (John), Rose Renee Bretzke; Glenn Bretzke (Sandy) and Scott Bretzke (Shae); and 92 year old mother-in-law Irene Bretzke; the best part of George he leaves behind his son, Jason Earl Carlisle and his beautiful daughters, Bailey Ann and Bella Caitlyn; and his loving wife of 38 years, Sherry Bretzke; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and many friends.
A memorial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Cross Church, 814 N Bauer St, Seguin, TX 78155.
