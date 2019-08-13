Colonel Fred Jones Moore (USA Retired), age 90 of Seguin, passed away peacefully at his home on August 11, 2019.
Fred was born on June 12, 1929 to Fred H. Moore and Lila P. (Jones) Moore in Bells, Texas. He earned business and law degrees from the University of Texas. While at UT he met Catherine (Tsardoulias) Moore and they married in 1954.
Fred served in the United States Army, including a tour in Vietnam. After retiring as a full Colonel in 1974, he opened a law practice in Seguin. Fred served as a Guadalupe County Court at Law Judge from 1983 to 1994. He continued to serve as a visiting judge for many years afterward. Fred was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Elks Lodge, and a former President of the Seguin Rotary Club.
Fred is survived by his loving wife, Catherine Tsardoulias Moore; sons, Christopher Moore (Donna), Jason Moore, and Mark Moore (Kelly); grandchildren, Charles Moore, Emily Moore, Nick Moore, and Alex Moore; and step-grandchild, Daniella Canseco.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and daughter-in-law, Eleanor Moore.
A private funeral service will be held at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 710 N Austin Street, Seguin, TX, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.