Edna Crayton, age 87 of Seguin, passed away on December 12, 2020. Edna was born on September 23, 1933 in Guadalupe County, Texas, to Hiram Wilson and Addie Webster Ford.
She will be remembered as a longtime employee of the Seguin Independent School District where she loved interacting with all the children. She was a member of the Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Seguin. She enjoyed cooking for all her family and friends to enjoy. Her most special times were spent loving on her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Eugene Crayton, her daughter, Linda Mitchell, her parents and several siblings.
Survivors include her son, Roscoe Stigars, Jr. and wife Martha; grandsons, Michael Mitchell, Mark Mitchell, Joe Mitchell, Richard Stigars and Quinlan Stigars; granddaughters, Donna Marshall and Ashley Lee; great-grandchildren, Jeremy Marshall and wife Melissa, Priscilla McKnight and Krystal McKnight; Ten great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and friends.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Seguin with Rev. Ray Marchall officiating. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings worn. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice.