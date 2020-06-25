Andrew Jackson “Jack” Little, Jr., age 80 of Floresville, Texas, passed away on June 24, 2020. Jack was born on February 14, 1940 in Monticello, Florida to Mary Sue (Dillard) and Andrew Jackson Little, Sr.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Sybil Anne McKinney and Betty Rae Wright.
Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Kathleen M. Little; son, John Andrew Little and wife JoDe; granddaughter and light of his life, Natasha Little; numerous nieces, nephews other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will begin on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel followed by funeral services at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Roy Collins officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in the Kingsbury Cemetery in Kingsbury, Texas. Due to Covid – 19 restrictions all protocol with social distancing and limited seating must be followed. Face coverings must be worn.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, SouthWest Affiliate, P.O. Box 841125, Dallas, TX 75284-1125.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.