Pedro “Pete” Montoya Sr. was called Home to our Lord on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the age of 75 surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Celestino Montoya and Dominga (Gonzales) Montoya on November 7, 1945 in Seguin, Texas.
Pete is preceded in death by both his father, Celestino and his mother, Dominga; sons, Michael Montoya and Pete Montoya Jr. brothers, Robert Montoya and Joe Roland and his sister, Esperanza Leal.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Sally Montoya; his children, Sandra M. (Michael) Sepulveda, Tommy (Lydia) Montoya, Cecilia M. (Armando) Arispe, Stephen (Sally) Montoya, Monica M. (Jimmy) Polanco, Amanda M. (Jose) Lopez and Nina M. (Asael) Ortiz; 20 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ruben Montoya, Gilbert Montoya and sister, Rosa M. Morales; George Valerio who Pete and Sally took care of for a very long time. Pete is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Palmer Mortuary and a Prayer Service will be at 12:00 p.m. Funeral Procession will depart the funeral home chapel after services conclude and interment will be at Santo Tomas.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the chapel has a limited capacity of 50 guests at a time. As per CDC protocols social distancing of 6 feet is required and all guests attending services at the funeral home and cemetery are required to wear a face covering.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction and care of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.