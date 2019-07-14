Rodney Ray Kelso, age 75 of Seguin, passed away on July 13, 2019.
Rodney was born on July 23, 1943 in San Antonio, Texas, to Norman Otis and Maude (Herschap) Kelso. Rodney was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Marion. For over 20 years, Rodney was the Rodeo Pick-Up Man at various rodeos in South Texas. He also hauled show stock for the youth of Guadalupe County for many years, as he loved helping youth with their show projects. He raised show pigs, show cattle and horses.
Rodney belonged to and was active in many organizations including the Guadalupe County Swine Breeders, Texas Pork Producers, Guadalupe County Fair Association, Guadalupe County Youth Show, Guadalupe County Sheriff Mounted Posse, Texas High School Rodeo Association, and the Texas Youth Rodeo Association. In 2018, he and Sylvia were inducted into the South Central Texas Rodeo Association Ring of Honor.
Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Sylvia Kelso; sons, Kurt Kelso and Kyle Kelso; grandchildren, Konni Williams and husband Galen, Kolton Kelso, Karson Kelso, Kross Kelso, Kase Kelso and Kodi Kelso; daughters-in-law, Stepheny Kelso, Michelle Kelso, Rhonda Dracoulis and Teri Kelso; special care giver, Pete Muniz; numerous other loving family members and a host of friends.
A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, July 19 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 5 to 7 p.m. A memorial service celebrating Rodney’s life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Marion with Rev. Paul Theiss officiating. A reception will follow at the home of Ronnie and Mary Jane Gerth. Private interment will take place at a later date.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Konni Williams, Kolton Kelso, Karson Kelso, Kross Kelso, Kase Kelso, Kodi Kelso and Galen Williams.
Rodney who was affectionately known as “Opa” by his grandchildren, “Skipper” by his family and “Kelso” by his friends will be missed by all.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, P. O. Box 68, Marion, Texas, 78124 or to the Guadalupe County Youth Show, P. O. Box 1400, Seguin, Texas, 78156.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.