Walter Thomas Eckenfels passed away on March 15, 2021 from complications due to surgery. He was 79.
Tom was born on June 7, 1941 in Dallas, TX. He grew up in the Dallas and San Antonio areas. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1960 and retired in 1980. Tom was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
On November 30, 1963, he married Mary Lou Eckenfels (Docherty).
In Seguin, he worked at the Post Office from 1981 - 2001. Tom enjoyed fishing, gardening, woodworking, and cooking. He was known for his frank honesty, advice, and superb homemade milkshakes.
Tom is survived by his daughter Becky Southard (Eckenfels), his sister Debbie Lee (Eckenfels), his grandson Gabe Southard, his son-in-law Matt Southard, many dear family members, and many people that he encountered during his years of service.
Tom was preceded in death by his mother Virginia Eckenfels (Bailey), his father W.T. Eckenfels, his brother Dicky Eckenfels, his sister Darla Sullivan (Eckenfels), and his wife Mary Lou Eckenfels (Docherty).
A memorial service will be held online on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM. Please contact Tom’s family for details to attend.