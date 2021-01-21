Roland Henry Luensmann, age 87 of Marion, Texas joined our Lord and Savior on Monday, January 4, 2021. Roland was born in Bexar County, Texas on July 31, 1933 to Henry and Alma (Schultz) Luensmann.
Roland attended Clemens School in Zuehl, Tx. He was a lifelong member of Redeemer United Church of Christ, being baptized in 1934, and confirmed in 1948. He was a man dedicated to Christ and served our Lord with grace.
Roland proudly served in the U.S. Army and spent time in Korea and Japan. He retired from Texas State Dept. of Highway Services after 37 years. After his retirement he drove school buses for six years for Marion High School. Roland was affiliated with many organizations, he was a member of Sons of Hermann Lodge Zuehl 163, he was also a lifetime member of Bexar Social Club.
He married the love of his life Anna Dell Reininger on April 2, 1960. Roland enjoyed many other activities in his life, he enjoyed fishing, dancing, bowling and trips to the casino’s. But there was no greater love to Roland than the Lord and his family. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Roland is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, Linda Koltermann and husband George, Alice Walter and husband Willie, Howard Luensmann, John Luensmann and Edgar Luensmann and wife Glory Ann, brother-in-law, Virgil Ploch, and nephews, Allan Koltermann and Jeff Luensmann.
Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Anna Dell Luensmann; his daughter, Kimberly Luensmann; brother, Bill Luensmann and wife Phyllis; sister, Alma Ploch; sisters-in-law, Celie Luensmann and Jeanette Luensmann; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Graveside services and interment with military honors will be held on January 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Redeemer United Church of Christ Cemetery in Zuehl with the Rev. Gerry Metzger officiating. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings worn at all locations.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, Redeemer United Church of Christ, 7415 Gin Rd. Marion, Tx 78124.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.