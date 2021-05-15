Virgle A. Gillilan, 81, of Roanoke, Virginia passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021. Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m. Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155, 830-379-2313.
