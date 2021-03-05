Hugo Clarencio Valdez of Seguin, Texas, passed away on March 3, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 80. He was born on January 29, 1941 in San Diego, Texas to Refugio Valdez and Martha Perez.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carry Vigil; son, Gerardo “Jerry” Valdez and daughter, Velma Valdez.
He is survived by his son, Victor Valdez; daughters, Angelina Valdez and Alex Luna, Mary Raulz, Isabel V. Seales and Michael, Veronica Valdez and Jason Villarreal; grandchildren, Alyssa Torres and Frank III, Bianca Brown and Aaron, Clarissa Rivera and James Caballero, Nicolas Rivera, Edward Rivera, Steven Valdez, Jennifer Seales, Gerald Raulz Jr., Melissa R. Holla, Paula N. Castillo, Joshua Jarez, Jonathan Juarez, Keisha Paige, Crystal Lovell, Mark Buitron, Josie Valdez, Cassandra Wallace and Savannah Pama; forty-four great grandchildren; brothers, Jose Luis Valdez and Raul Valdez; sister, Noemi Sandoval; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Hugo enjoyed playing cards, dominos, bingo. He loved gardening and fishing, but he especially cherished visits from his family, mainly his grandkids. Hugo will be greatly missed by all.
Visitation will be on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with a Rosary at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction and care of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430.