Alan David Duck, USAF (Ret.), age 68 of Geronimo, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Alan was born on December 15, 1952 in Pampa, Texas to Elvis and Dorothy Duck.
Alan served twenty years in the USAF as a Lab Technician and Lab Instructor, after retiring he was the owner and operator of Park Plaza Dental Lab from 1993-2020. Alan enjoyed many hobbies, some of his favorites were hunting, barbecuing and collecting old coins and stamps but mostly spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Elvis and Dorothy Duck.
Survivors are his loving wife of 34 years Sylvia Duck; children, Faust Pollock (wife Nichole), Paul Pollock (wife Brandy), Stephanie Duck, Monica Duck and Andrea Duck; Siblings, Brother Roni Duck (wife Joyce) and Sister Talonye Kay Slanaker; Uncle Fred Duck; eight Grandchildren and one great granddaughter; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends. God said, Alan it is time to come Home!
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Hillcrest Church with the Rev. Michael Moak officiating. For those who desire, services may be live streamed at www.facebook.com/hillcrestag.
Serving as pallbearers will be Roni Duck, Faust Pollock, Paul Pollock, Frank Rodriguez, Michael Rodriguez, Chris Rodriguez, Steve Garcia and Rodrigo Ramirez Jr. Private interment with full military honors will follow on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing and face coverings worn at all locations per the family’s request.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hillcrest Church, P. O. Box 267, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation at NPCF, P. O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.
