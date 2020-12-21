Vera Irene Denyer, age 96 of Seguin, passed away on December 19, 2020. Vera was born on December 23, 1923 in Coleman, Texas to Ruby E. (Cozart) and John Lloyd Taylor.
She married the love of her life, William G. (Sony) Denyer, Jr. in 1946. Together she and Sony worked side by side at the Corpus Christi Depot where they retired in 1983.
Vera is preceded in death by her husband Sony, her parents, brothers, Jesse, Houston, Arthur (Art), Henry, and Harold Taylor and sister, Lottie Hominick.
Survivors include her daughter, Irys Hicklin and husband LTC William Hicklin, USA (Ret.); grandchildren who loved and knew her as “Mimi”, Lori Hicklin, Robin Caddy and husband Lyle and William Denyer Hicklin; great-grandchildren, Leigh Anne Hicklin, Denyer Caddy and Sidney Hicklin; honorary grandchildren, Tracy Hicklin and Johnny Bill Hicklin; sister-in-law, Mary Taylor; one of the favorite aunts and beloved by all, she is survived by many nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
Private family graveside services and interment will be held on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with the Rev. Donald Ofsdahl officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Office of Development 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P. O. Box 1593, Seguin Texas 78155-1593, or to Memorials Processing, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-9959.
