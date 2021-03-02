Adeline Josephine Brannan was born April 14, 1925, in Galli, Texas and passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in Middleburg, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Hedwig Gotthardt, her husband Loren Brannan; son Larry Brannan; daughter Connie Brannan Reed; son Michael Brannan; two infant granddaughters, grandson Allen Reed, grandson Charles Grzych and five brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by her son Bobby Brannan of Austin, Texas; daughter Betty Grzych and her husband Richard Grzych of Keystone Heights, Florida; sister, Myrtle Voss of Seguin, Texas. Grandchildren Lisa Brannan, Brian Brannan, Shawn Brannan, Richard Grzych Jr., Jenny Grzych, Lori Adam, Lonnie Reed, eleven great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
Adeline was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She traveled the world with her children following her husband during his career in the United States Air Force. Eventually, the family settled back in Texas where the couple retired in Austin.
Following the death of her husband she lived across the state of Texas living with her children and grandchildren. For a period of time she returned to her hometown of Seguin, Texas enjoying spending time with her siblings and spent her final years with her daughter and her family in Florida.
Adeline enjoyed playing BINGO, watching game shows on television and playing cards with her family. She was an avid reader and an amazing cook. She will be deeply missed by her family
Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm Thursday March 4, 2021 at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX 78752 with a funeral service 11 am Friday March 5,2021, all to be held at the funeral home. Interment at Memorial Hill Cemetery, Pflugerville.
Cook-Walden 512-454-5611