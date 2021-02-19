Evelyn Lois Brieden Pullin, 89, of Seguin, Texas passed away at home on February 16, 2021. Graveside services are set for noon, Saturday, Feb. 20 at Nockenut Cemetery, Seguin. You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com. Services in care of Finch Funeral Chapel, LLC.
