Maria De La Cruz Martinez, age 77 of Seguin, passed away on May 4, 2021. Maria was born on December 17, 1943 in Seguin, Texas to Mariana (Becerra) and Juan De La Cruz, 607 William St.
Maria was a beautiful and quiet loving wife and mother and lived her life never complaining, never asking for much, but always giving love, support, and favors to friends and family. With her Navy husband, she lived in Spain, Florida, California, and other places before settling back to her home town of Seguin.
She was a strong and independent woman raising a son when husband was deployed to sea. She liked to sew, tend to her garden, care for her cats and watch movies with family. She will be remembered for her smile, her good deeds for helping others without ever asking for anything in return, her tolerance, her forgiveness, and her infinite love.
Maria is preceded in death by her parents Juan and Mariana.
Left to cherish and honor her memory is her loving husband of 53 grateful years, Alfredo “Fred” Martinez; son, Eduardo Martinez; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Adelfa Chabolla, Agedita Taylor, Anita Chandler, and Armando Martinez; numerous cousins other loving family members and friends.
The Mass of Christian Burial was done already, but due to weather we had to reschedule the interment. Friends and family will gather Monday, June 21, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel. Start driving in procession at 9:30 a.m. Graveside services and Interment will follow at 10 a.m. in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 TX-46, New Braunfels, TX 78130.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.