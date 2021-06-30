Deborah Kay Primm McCabe, age 68 of Seguin, Texas passed away peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus, on June 9, 2021, with her family by her side.Deborah was born on October 16, 1952 in Oakdale, Louisiana to Nona Lee (Gueringer) and Billy Madden Primm.
“Debbie” or “Deborah Kay,” graduated from Grace King High School in Metairie, Louisiana in 1970. She was a 1974 graduate of Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana, where she received a Bachelor Degree in Elementary Education. On August 8, 1981, she married the love of her life, Curtis Lane McCabe, of Morehead City, North Carolina. They started their life together in Houston, Texas and built a vibrant life that they loved.
Deborah was a beloved wife, loving mother and precious “Mimi” to her family. She was a faithful believer of Jesus Christ, and never missed an opportunity to share her love of Jesus with all whom she encountered, through her words, actions and beautifully caring heart. She was endlessly devoted to her husband and children, and her precious grandchildren hung the moon and the stars in her life.
Known to family and friends as “Deb,” “Mom,” “Mimi,” “Deborah Kay,” “Debbie,” “Grammy,” “Mama McCabe,” and “Mrs. McCabe,” she was truly one-of-a-kind, and made a lasting impression in the lives of all who were blessed to know and love her. Debbie had a passion for children and cherished the memories of her teaching career. She took such great pride in her relationships and friendships, and never missed an opportunity to share her wisdom with others.
Debbie was spirited, passionate and always “on the go.” She loved to travel and she was always eager for a new adventure. She dedicated her life to loving and serving others, until the day her Lord and Savior called her home.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her step-son, Christopher McCabe.
Survivors include her loving husband of 39 years, Curtis McCabe; children, Ryan McCabe and wife Staci, Stephanie Kauitzsch and husband Derick; step-daughter, Meredith McCabe; grandchildren, Bailey McCabe, Jordan Kauitzsch, Rowan Kauitzsch, and Poppy McCabe; sister-in-law, Phyllis Wickizer; aunts, Elizabeth Heard and Judith Moon; uncle, Bill Gueringer; many devoted cousins, several nieces and nephews, other loving family members and many, many friends.
A memorial service celebrating Debbie’s life will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Tres Hewell Mortuary at 10:00 a.m. with the Rev. Tom Jones officiating. Private interment will take place at a later date.
A reception will directly follow the service at Faith Lutheran Church, in the Life Enrichment Center located at 1326 East Cedar Street, Seguin, Texas 78155
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice.