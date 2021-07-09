E.G. McMillan, III was a renaissance man, a passionate learner and devoted Christian.
As a member of Highland Park United Methodist Church, he served as a leader and President of both the Chancel Choir and Wesleyan Fellowship class. E.G. cultivated strong friendships through his involvement in religious, charitable and social organizations which provided him and Carmen solace during the final months of his battle with prostate cancer.
E.G. passed away peacefully on July 6, 2021. E.G. was born at home in Daingerfield, Texas on January 22, 1939, the son of Olliedyne and E.G. McMillan, Jr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, E.G. McMillan, IV (Chip) and Hunter McMillan and his step-daughter, Mary-Elizabeth McCracken Carrell.
He is survived by his children: Scott McMillan with wife, Traci, Kitsie McMillan Hayles with husband, Ray; his step-daughters: Amanda McCracken Gay with husband Chris and CeCelia McCracken Hodges with husband, Joel; and grandchildren, Knox, Hunt, and Cole McMillan; Jack, Mary Caroline, Rhett, and Millie Hayles; Sam and Jake Carrell with father Rick; Wyatt and CeCelia Gay; Henry, George, and Sam Hodges.
E.G. graduated from Daingerfield High School where he was a member of The Tones quartet. He attended Southern Methodist University earning an undergraduate and master’s degree in marketing. While at SMU, he was a proud member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity. After graduating from SMU, he lived in Dallas and worked for Timerlin McClain and met his first wife Karen Cushman.
E.G. and Karen had four children: Chip, Scott, Hunter, and Kitsie. The family moved to Daingerfield to give E.G. the opportunity to run the family grocery business, Piggly Wiggly. After two years, the family moved to Seguin, Texas so E.G. could obtain his law degree from St. Mary’s University. He practiced law, specializing in estate and title work. As a civic leader, E.G. chaired MHMR, was active in Kiwanis, as well as the Booster Club at Seguin High School.
In 1995, while visiting Kitsie at the Theta House at SMU during Parent’s Weekend, he spotted Carmen Crews McCracken, who was there visiting her daughter. The two knew each other as coeds at SMU. After years of dating, E.G. moved to Dallas to be near Carmen and they married in 2000, happily blending their grown children into a cohesive family.
E.G. loved being social and philanthropic. He was active in The Park Cities Rotary Club, Exodus Ministries, and numerous dance clubs. SMU was an integral part of E.G.’s life. On any given day, you would find E.G. and Carmen cheering on the SMU basketball and football teams. “Boulevarding,” tailgating as it was called at SMU, was a favorite fall activity for the two as was going to the cabin in Colorado and visiting monumental destinations such as the Holy Land, Cuba, Europe and Africa.
Despite his busy social calendar and full dance card, Big Mac, as E.G. was called by his grandchildren, was never too busy for family. He loved being a grandfather as exemplified with the ever-present twinkle in his eyes and clever one-liners. Big Mac had incredible pride in the achievements of his children and grandchildren as well as Carmen’s.
His life will be celebrated at a service in the sanctuary of Highland Park United Methodist Church on Friday, July 16 at 10 am with a reception immediately following in the Great Hall. E.G.’s family appreciates the outpouring of love during this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his honor may be made to Highland Park United Methodist Church Chancel Choir or Music Ministry (hpumc.org/give) or the charity of your choice.