Elena F. Gonzales peacefully entered eternal rest on Wednesday, October 06, 2021, at the age of 85. She was born to Sirildo and Ursula Flores on February 24, 1936, in Seguin, Texas.
Elena is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers: Joe Flores, Juan Flores, and Jesse Flores; sisters: Mary Flores and Dorothy Fernandez, and husband Ausencio H. Castilleja.
She is survived by her sons: Jerry Castilleja and Axia Benitez, Ausencio “Rene” Castilleja Sr. and wife Naomi, Michael Gonzales and Stephanie Luna, and John Gonzales and wife Patricia, grandchildren: Jaron, Patrick, Anthony, AJ, Aarik, Mikey, Breyana (mother Jessica Gonzales), Caleb, Cole, Austin, Isabella, and Rebecca, and great grandson Tripp.
Elena was a devout Catholic woman who loved the Lord. She was modest, independent, and hard working. She loved to dance and listen to mariachi music. She loved cooking wonderfully delicious meals for her family. Most of all she loved spending time with family and friends, especially her beloved grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Goetz Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Our Lady Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home, 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313